The Chinese government has again announced more bearish statements on cryptocurrencies, reiterating its ban on the use of "virtual currencies" since 2017.
Argentina, the fourth country with the highest volume of crypto transactions worldwide
Emerging economies are the ones that dominated the 2021 global cryptocurrency adoption index prepared by the company Chainalysis, with Argentina as the market with the highest growth in this regard and in Latin America.
Ethereum More Popular Than Bitcoin Among Large Futures Investors: JP Morgan
"Weak demand" for the market's top cryptocurrency has prompted institutional investors to turn their attention to Ethereum, the investment bank says.
Huobi Global to suspend accounts of Mainland China users
Following China's latest retaliation against cryptocurrencies, Huobi Global, has announced that it will suspend all user accounts based in Mainland China, by the end of this year.
Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) Tokens Explode Following Massive Influx of Chinese Traders
Many DEX tokens have skyrocketed in the past 24 hours, with trading volumes on some protocols surpassing those of large centralized exchanges.
Bitcoin Miners Turn to Nuclear Power to Operate Cleanly
With Bitcoin mining consuming more energy than many countries, nuclear power providers may have a solution.